One of the best Android Auto dongles now plays nice with Apple CarPlay

It offers quick setup, easy phone switching, and automatic reconnection when you return to the car.

The device is available now in the US and EU, with a UK launch coming soon.

The startup behind one of our favorite Android Auto dongles has launched a new model that finally works for both major phone ecosystems. The new AAWireless Two Plus adapter brings wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity to cars that only support wired connections.

The launch of the Two Plus follows a small early-access run on Indiegogo in May, during which 3,000 units sold out in just five days. The adapter connects through your car’s USB port and creates a wireless bridge to your phone, with a single multifunction button that allows you to switch between devices. If you’re making regular stops, you can step out with your phone and pick up right where you left off when you return. And even if you’re not particularly tech-savvy, setup involves just plugging in and referring to the companion app if needed.

We praised the previous-gen AAWireless Two for its simple setup, reliable performance, and budget-friendly price. The new Two Plus keeps the same convenient setup and compact design but now works across both platforms, meaning Android and iPhone users can enjoy a long road trip without needing to swap cables.

The AAWireless Two Plus is now available via the company’s online store for drivers in the US and EU, with UK availability to follow soon.

