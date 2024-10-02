A follow-up to the wildly popular AAWireless dongle is coming soon

TL;DR AAWireless has announced that the AAWireless Two dongle will be released on October 20.

This is a follow-up to the original adapter that turned your wired Android Auto setup into a wireless connection.

The AAWireless gadget gained a huge following over the years, allowing you to turn your wired Android Auto connection into a wireless connection. This dongle first shipped back in 2021, but the team behind it has revealed that a follow-up is coming soon.

AAWireless announced on its website that the AAWireless Two will launch on October 20 (h/t: Droid-Life). One of the most notable changes is that the new adapter is 30% smaller than the original model.

The changes don’t stop there, though. The team has also added a new multifunctional button that can be used to enter pairing mode, switch between devices, enter standby mode, and more. Furthermore, the companion app has been updated so you can customize the button’s functionality.

No CarPlay, but a solution is coming Unfortunately, AAWireless Two doesn’t support Apple’s CarPlay, despite launching a CarPlay beta for the first-generation dongle. However, the team has confirmed that it would launch an AAWireless Two Plus adapter that supports both Android Auto and CarPlay. This device will launch in Q1 2025, so you might want to wait until then if CarPlay integration is a must for you.

The AAWireless Two will be available in the US via Amazon for $64.99. It’ll also be available in Europe via Amazon, the official website, and Bol.com for €59.99 to €67.99.

