This dongle brings wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to your car

TL;DR The team behind the AA Wireless dongles has launched the AA Wireless TWO Plus.

This new dongle turns your car’s wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay system into a wireless setup.

The device has received a limited launch on Indiegogo, with early bird pricing of $29 to $39.

The AA Wireless and AA Wireless TWO are among the most useful automotive gadgets on the market. These dongles bring wireless Android Auto support to your wired-only car. Now, the company behind these products has launched the AA Wireless TWO Plus.

The biggest reason to get the AA Wireless TWO Plus is that it supports both wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is a welcome upgrade after the previous models only supported Android Auto. So this is worth considering if you want to upgrade your vehicle’s wired CarPlay system into a wireless setup. It’s also useful if you’ve got two vehicles with different automotive platforms.

Otherwise, the new dongle is very similar to the previous model. That means you can expect a multi-functional hardware button for pairing, switching to standby mode, and more. The team also promises “regular” software updates via the AAWireless app.

The AA Wireless TWO Plus has a recommended price of $59. However, the company is offering an early release via Indiegogo, with prices ranging from $29 to $39. You might want to move fast, though, as only 3,000 units are available as part of this initial launch.

