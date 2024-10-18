Hot deal: This 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is every geek's dream, especially at this price

This has to be about the coolest keyboard I’ve seen. It’s like love at first sight, and I am sure all the retro gaming geeks among us will agree. The NES-inspired design is hard to ignore, and so is the deal we have found on it. While it usually costs $99.99, the 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is currently available for just $59.99, a price we haven’t seen this product go for in the past. Buy the 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard for just $59.99

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned website that specializes in deals. The discounted price only applies to the N Edition, and it expires in 14 days or “until sold out.”

Of course, the main lure here is the design, which is an amazing one, but there is more to the 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard than looks. It is actually a pretty good keyboard, in and of itself. It supports three forms of connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz dongle, or wired, so you get some flexibility.

The keyboard rests on an aluminum plate and has 87 keys, so there is no number pad here, but this also makes it more compact. It even has cool features like a volume knob. Of course, we can’t forget about the large buttons, which 8bitdo calls Super Buttons. These are programmable, and you can make them do whatever you wish.

As the name entails, this is a mechanical keyboard, and it uses Kailh Box V2 White switches. These will provide ultimate feedback, travel, and durability. The PCB key caps are hot-swappable, so you can replace them or get creative with customizations.

The 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard officially supports Windows 10 or higher, as well as Android 9.0 or newer.

You can’t go wrong with this awesome keyboard, especially at this ultra-low price point. While you still have 14 days for the deal to end, stock may run out sooner. The all-time low price on Amazon is $83.69, so at $59.99, we can imagine these will be selling like hotcakes.

Oh, and if you want a matching mouse, here it is!

