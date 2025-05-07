Deal: This 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is on sale, but only today!

This has to be about the coolest keyboard I have seen! I’ve been eyeing it for a while, and if you feel the same, today might be the best time to get it. It is on sale for $69.99, which equates to $30 in savings. You better hurry, though, as the offer ends tonight! Buy the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard with Joystick N Edition for $69.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it is part of its “Deal of the Day” offers. This means the deal ends tonight. More specifically, the sale will go away at 10 PM Pacific. That’s in less than seven hours from the time of publishing this post.

This 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is an excellent keyboard, but the cool thing about this deal is that you’re not only getting the keyboard. Additionally, the bundle comes with a Dual Super Buttons extension and an 8BitDo Super Stick. The buttons usually come included, but the Super Stick usually costs an extra $14.99.

Of course, the most interesting part is the design, but it is actually a pretty competent mechanical keyboard. For starters, it has a nice set of connectivity options. You can use it wired, through Bluetooth, or opt for the 2.4GHz wireless dongle. It’s also constructed very nicely, featuring an aluminum bottom plate. It’s an 87-key model, so it has no number pad. Some like this, though, as it makes it smaller and easier to carry. But if you prefer the number pad, there is a full-size option here.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard comes with Kailh Box switches, which offer plenty of feedback, travel, and durability. You can easily swap the PCB keycaps, so you can also replace them whenever needed.

8BitDo added some really cool elements with this one, too. It has a really handy volume knob and multiple handy shortcuts. The Super Buttons are programmable. While they are meant for retro gaming, you can really program them to do anything, so you could even use them for work. And the Super Stick will definitely come in handy if you’re enjoying some retro games, too!

Despite the classic look, this is a modern keyboard. It has an integrated battery that should last about 200 hours, when actively using it. It officially supports Windows 10 and Android 9.0 or newer.

If you’re looking for a good quality keyboard that is also super fun and unique, this is it. Especially if you’re a fan of retro games. Not to mention, it will be a conversation starter, for sure. And if you want the whole set-up, 8BitDo also sells a matching mouse.

This is a pretty nice deal if you’re looking to get yourself a keyboard that is great-looking, fun, and very well-made. It could even make for an amazing Christmas gift for that special gamer in the family. They will absolutely love it! And if you really want to go all out, you can even get a matching mouse.