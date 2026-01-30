This upcoming rugged phone doubles as a 1080p projector

8849

TL;DR The 8849 Tank X is a rugged Android phone with a built-in 1080p DLP projector.

It features niche features for outdoor adventuring plus 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a massive 17,600mAh battery.

Pre-orders are live now, with shipping expected in early February.

Rugged phones are rarely shy about excess, but 8849’s Tank X pushes the envelope. Alongside its oversized battery and reinforced frame, the phone adds an unusual headline feature: a built-in 1080p projector.

The integrated DLP projector displays a 1920×1080 Full HD image at around 220 lumens, and supports keystone correction and laser auto-focus up to roughly 4 meters, helping keep projections sharp and properly aligned with minimal manual adjustment. While it’s certainly not going to replace your TV, it’s a notable step up from the dim, novelty projectors previously attached to smartphones, and one that could prove genuinely useful for camping trips or quick presentations in the field.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Beyond its projector, the Tank X fits squarely into the modern rugged-phone mold. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and features a large 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone ships with Android 15.

Powering all of this is a truly massive 17,600mAh battery, a capacity that dwarfs most mainstream smartphones and even many rugged competitors. According to 8849, the phone supports 120W wired fast charging, with a full charge taking around 70 minutes, and the company claims up to three and a half days of use on a single charge. The battery also supports 10W reverse charging, allowing the Tank X to double as a power bank for accessories or other devices.

As for cameras, the phone’s rear array includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 65MP night-vision camera with infrared LEDs for shooting in near-total darkness. On the front is a 50MP selfie camera. 8849 also built in a 1,200-lumen camping light and emergency lighting, emphasizing the phone’s positioning as a multi-purpose outdoor tool.

Unsurprisingly, all of this hardware comes with significant physical heft. The Tank X reportedly weighs around 750g (1.65 lb) and measures over 31mm thick, making it closer to a handheld gadget than a conventional smartphone. It also carries an IP68 rating, underscoring its resistance to water and dust.

The Tank X is currently listed for pre-order on 8849’s website, with shipping expected to begin in early February. The company’s website lists the full retail price at $1049.99. The current early bird deal appears to be sold out, but it is listed at $549.99.

Follow