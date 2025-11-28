Grab these 6 gorgeous watch faces for Pixel and Galaxy Watch for only $0.59 each

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Six watch faces from Time Flies are discounted for Black Friday; they’re now $0.59 instead of $1.99.

These faces are optimized for Wear OS and run very well on the latest Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, and OnePlus Watch.

The deal will end on December 1, 2025.

My favorite watch face designer for the past two years, Time Flies, is doing a Black Friday discount on six of his newest watch faces. These include my two current favorite faces, Fast Lane (seen above) and Renn Digital (below), as well as four other digital and analog options. The faces are down 70% from $1.99 to $0.59 each, and the discount runs until Monday, December 1, 2025.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

What I love the most about these designs is that they use Google’s official Watch Face Format, so they’re optimized to run on Wear OS 5.0 and 6.0 watches, including the Pixel Watch 3 and 4, Galaxy Watch 7 and 8, and OnePlus Watch 2 and 3. They’re lightweight, don’t drain the battery (I don’t notice any difference between them and the default faces on my Pixel Watch 4), and support all the official sensors and complications to display my health stats accurately. Plus, they don’t require any extra permissions and integrate directly into the Pixel Watch app on my phone, so I can easily customize them on the big screen instead of swiping through menus on my wrist.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Renn Digital, seen just above, has such a unique and fun font. The two large circular complications on the right look very special with their radial progress bars, and there are five extra smaller complications to choose from. As with all of the developer’s watch faces, this one offers 30 color options, plus several pointer styles and AOD looks.

Fast Lane, which I showed at the top of this article, has a more old-school look, with a textured grid pattern in the background. I love the shooting star seconds ticker option, which is fascinating to stare at. The design is limited to five complications in total, but that’s enough to show battery life, weather, steps, heart rate, and a big upcoming event calendar item. Once again, there are 30 color options here, different background styles, and three AOD choices.

Aerion Fast Lane Renn Digital Snelheid Starlyn Way To Go

The four other discounted faces are listed below: Aerion Digital is another digital watch face with a very sporty look, a bold bezel, and two large complications plus five smaller ones.

Snelheid is a classic analog watch face with a bold index, multiple hand and seconds hand styles, 30 color options, and seven complications total.

Starlyn offers a star-patterned background behind an analog face with three large complications plus four smaller ones around the bezel.

Way To Go is an information-dense analog face with no frills and plenty of customizations, too. If you’re interested in any of these, you have until Monday, December 1, to grab them at their discounted price. I highly recommend Renn Digital; it’s such a beautiful watch face to look at and customize. Fast Lane is also fantastic if you want that old-school font look.

Follow