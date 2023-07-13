The 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra is cheaper than on Prime Day at $400 off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but Samsung has saved one of its best offers for those who missed out on the sale. The 512GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available for under $1,000 for the first time in this flash deal. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) for $979.99 ($400 off)

The deal is only available on the green colorway of the powerful smartphone, which suggests to us that it won’t be available for very long. It’s going to be popular too, being $200 less than the previous lowest price on the best premium Android phone of the year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) The Ultra release of Samsung's 2023 flagship line Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the smaller models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers larger storage capacities and a whopping 200MP camera. S Pen support and a 6.8-inch display make the Ultra ideal for note-takers on the go. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite simply the reigning king of Android. The powerful and flexible camera setup features a 200MP primary sensor for stunning photos and videos, and a large 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support ensures users can enjoy extended usage. Samsung’s five-year commitment to software updates is reassuring, the device’s premium materials and vibrant display are complimented by the convenience of the S Pen, and it’s all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

This Galaxy S23 Ultra deal could be over by the time you’ve read this far. Hit the widget above to find out.

