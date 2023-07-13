Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra is cheaper than on Prime Day at $400 off
Amazon Prime Day might be over, but Samsung has saved one of its best offers for those who missed out on the sale. The 512GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available for under $1,000 for the first time in this flash deal.
The deal is only available on the green colorway of the powerful smartphone, which suggests to us that it won’t be available for very long. It’s going to be popular too, being $200 less than the previous lowest price on the best premium Android phone of the year.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite simply the reigning king of Android. The powerful and flexible camera setup features a 200MP primary sensor for stunning photos and videos, and a large 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support ensures users can enjoy extended usage. Samsung’s five-year commitment to software updates is reassuring, the device’s premium materials and vibrant display are complimented by the convenience of the S Pen, and it’s all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.
This Galaxy S23 Ultra deal could be over by the time you’ve read this far. Hit the widget above to find out.