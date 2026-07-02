New 5-Year Plex Pass costs as much as the Lifetime Pass used to

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Plex now offers a 5-Year recurring Plex Pass subscription.

The subscription costs $250, a price that averages out to a little more than $4 per month over five years.

The new plan was made available the same day Plex’s Lifetime Pass increased in price from $250 to $750.

In May, personal media streaming platform Plex announced that it was increasing the price of its Lifetime Pass offering significantly. The pass, which offers indefinite access to premium features like remote access to your media, jumped from a one-time payment of $250 all the way up to $750 starting on July 1. Along with the new price hike, though, Plex has rolled out a new recurring subscription that might help you save a buck if you missed the boat on affordable Lifetime Passes.

This week, Plex announced a new 5-Year Plex Pass subscription. At $250, it’s the same price the Lifetime Pass used to be — but it’s also now Plex’s least expensive recurring subscription plan.

The $250 five-year plan shakes out to about $4.17 per month. That’s roughly 28% less expensive over time than Plex’s $70 one-year plan (~$5.83 per month), and 40% cheaper than the $6.99 monthly subscription.

Plex’s Lifetime Pass price hike always seemed like it was geared to push new customers to one of the service’s more profitable recurring-fee subscriptions. With this new plan, that feels even more true: a $750 Lifetime Pass now costs as much as 15 years of subscription fees all paid up front.

It’s not ideal for new Plex customers that $250 now buys five years of access to premium features as opposed to the Lifetime Pass it could get you last week. Still, if you’re committed to subscribing to Plex despite the recent pricing adjustments, the new plan is now objectively the best deal you can get. Plex’s new 5-Year plan is available at sign-up now.

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