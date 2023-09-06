Phone brands need to be stopped: 32GB of RAM could soon be a thing

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A veteran tipster has claimed that smartphones with 32GB of RAM are being tested.

This comes a short while after the first phones with 24GB of RAM were released.

We’ve recently seen the first phones with 24GB of RAM launching in China, delivering a crazy amount of RAM for even a flagship smartphone. However, it sounds like brands are already thinking about the next milestone.

Reliable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed that phones with 32GB of RAM are being tested. This would be a significant step up from the already crazy 24GB of RAM in phones like the OnePlus Ace Pro 2, REDMAGIC 8S Pro, and Realme GT 5.

There are suggestions that large language models (LLMs) used for generative AI would benefit from a ton of RAM. We’re also guessing that plenty of RAM could be ideal for people who use their smartphone as a desktop computer by connecting it to an external display (e.g. Dex). But for most people, 32GB of RAM in a phone seems like more RAM than you’ll need.

What do you think of 32GB of RAM in a phone? 292 votes Bring it on! 34 % It's overkill 34 % Nevermind 32GB, even 24GB is way too much 32 %

There’s no word on which brands are testing phones with 32GB of RAM, but you have to imagine that it would be a gaming phone manufacturer or a brand that’s already announced a 24GB phone.

We’re nevertheless not expecting to see a phone with 32GB of RAM hit global markets just yet as we haven’t even seen handsets with 24GB of RAM launch outside China.

Comments