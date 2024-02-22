Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The 256GB iPad Mini 6 is $120 off for the first time
iPad sales always catch our eye, and this one is unprecedented. The 256GB model of the iPad Mini 6 just dropped to $529 on Amazon, slashing the retail price by 18%. That wouldn’t be too noteworthy for some other brands, but this is Apple we’re talking about, and it’s the best price we’ve tracked on the tablet in the two years it has been available.
What tells us that this is a bonafide sale is that the deal is direct from Amazon and is available on all four colorways of the device that the retailer stocks. If you’d be happy with a mere 64GB storage, the smaller capacity iPad Mini 6 is also on offer for $399.99 ($99 off).
This might be a 2021 tablet, but it’s still one of the best small slates on the market. While compact, it offers some high-end features typically reserved for the iPad Pro series. This iteration introduced a refreshed design, featuring an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with rounded corners and a sleek, flat-edge frame. It runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which is powerful enough for both work and play, plus it supports (but doesn’t come with) the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The transition to a USB-C port was good to see, and despite its lightweight profile, it offers as much as 10 hours of battery life.
If you’ve been waiting for two years to save more than $100 on the iPad Mini 6, now’s your chance. The widget above takes you to the deal.