The 256GB iPad Mini 6 is $120 off for the first time

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

iPad sales always catch our eye, and this one is unprecedented. The 256GB model of the iPad Mini 6 just dropped to $529 on Amazon, slashing the retail price by 18%. That wouldn’t be too noteworthy for some other brands, but this is Apple we’re talking about, and it’s the best price we’ve tracked on the tablet in the two years it has been available. Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, 256GB) for $529 ($120 off)

What tells us that this is a bonafide sale is that the deal is direct from Amazon and is available on all four colorways of the device that the retailer stocks. If you’d be happy with a mere 64GB storage, the smaller capacity iPad Mini 6 is also on offer for $399.99 ($99 off).

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, 256GB) Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, 256GB) Apple's smallest tablet is still leading its field. The smallest in the iPad line has some new power under the hood for 2021 as well as Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support. See price at Amazon Save $120.00

This might be a 2021 tablet, but it’s still one of the best small slates on the market. While compact, it offers some high-end features typically reserved for the iPad Pro series. This iteration introduced a refreshed design, featuring an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with rounded corners and a sleek, flat-edge frame. It runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which is powerful enough for both work and play, plus it supports (but doesn’t come with) the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The transition to a USB-C port was good to see, and despite its lightweight profile, it offers as much as 10 hours of battery life.

If you’ve been waiting for two years to save more than $100 on the iPad Mini 6, now’s your chance. The widget above takes you to the deal.

