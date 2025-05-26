The top-spec 2025 MacBook Air just hit a record-low price in the holiday sales

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The latest Apple MacBook Air is a stunning piece of engineering, with a typically premium price tag to match. Apple compounds the budget issue by rarely offering big discounts on its hardware, but Memorial Day sales have brought you the best chance to pick up the device so far. The 15-inch 2025 MacBook Air is down almost $190 in an Amazon deal today. Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 24GB) for $1,422 ($186 off)

This deal is on the highest-spec model of the macOS marvel, which offers 24GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage. Only the Starlight colorway is this cheap, and the site only has a few left in stock, but the Midnight color is less than $10 more and doesn’t appear as limited in terms of units available.

Apple’s newest MacBook Air packs the speedy new M4 chip into a sleek, ultra-portable design. Built for Apple Intelligence features, it offers fast performance for multitasking, creative work, or gaming, paired with a vivid 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. You’ll also find a 12MP camera with Center Stage, Spatial Audio from six speakers, and battery life that can stretch up to 18 hours. With MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for two external displays, it’s as connected as it is powerful.

Both the sale period and the stock levels are against you, so if you’re interested, don’t take too long mulling it over. The widget above takes you to the MacBook Air deal.