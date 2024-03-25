First price drop on the 2024 MacBook Air

With Apple’s thrifty approach to discounts, we expected to wait a lot more than a few weeks before seeing a deal on the 2024 MacBook Air. We’re happy to have been proved wrong, with the base model of the 13-inch laptop already showing a $75 price drop on Amazon. 2024 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M3, 8GB, 256GB) for $1,024 ($75 off)

This base model is no slouch when it comes to specs. It features the powerful M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s available in four colorways on Amazon, although only the Space Gray hue has a $75 markdown. The other three colors are $50 off, so you’re not paying much more for an alternative style.

The core specs are matched by an ultra-portable design, measuring less than half an inch in thickness. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it supports long periods of use without the need for constant charging, and the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks better than ever. You also get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three microphones, and four speakers with Spatial Audio. Connectivity is another strong suit, including two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port, also supporting dual external displays even with the laptop closed.

Any deal offering a cheaper MacBook Air is undoubtedly going to be popular, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

