Cash savings available on the 2024 iPads ahead of release

If you’re not too hung up on the color, you can already catch some straight cash discounts on the 2024 Apple iPad lineup. The savings available are modest, but it’s very rare to see any type of price drop on top-tier tech before it even hits the shelves.

The 11-inch iPad Air is 5% off at $569.99, but only in the Space Gray and purple colorways. If you’re more keen on the 13-inch model, the same $29 markdown is available on the Space Gray and blue hues. Both deals relate to the base 128GB variants of the tablet.

The 2024 11-inch iPad Pro with the new M4 chip has a slightly bigger discount to reflect its higher price tag, with the base model of the device down from almost $1,000 to $949.99 when the savings are applied. Both the Space Black and Silver versions are subject to the markdown. Sadly, we don’t see the same savings on the 13-inch iPad Pro.

The tablets are officially on sale from Wednesday, which might well be when these opportunities to save end. Check out the options for yourself via the widgets above.

