The 2024 iPad Air is just $1 off its record-low price today

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple is famously frugal when it comes to savings on its high-end hardware, but the holiday sales are your best chance of scoring a tablet bargain. We’ve spotted that all configurations of the 2024 iPad Air are on offer right now, with the base model 11-inch iPad Air (M2) down to just $499. Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) for $499 ($100 off)

The $100 price drop brings the most affordable version of the tablet to within just $1 of the best price we’ve ever tracked for it. If you prefer the larger form factor of the device, the 13-inch iPad Air is subject to the same markdown. It starts at only $699 right now.

Whichever model you choose, you’re getting a stunning Liquid Retina display with vibrant P3 wide color support, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, or tackling productivity tasks. Its stereo speakers deliver impressive sound quality, and the M2 chip handles multitasking smoothly. Features like Stage Manager and Sidecar add to the package, and you can now start exploring the potential of Apple Intelligence to make your life that little bit easier.

We don’t know if these iPad deals will last all month or just a few hours, so don’t miss out. The widgets above take you to them,

You might like

Comments