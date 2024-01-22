Still time to catch the 2023 MacBook Pro M3 at only $1,399

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The MacBook Pro is the gold standard of laptops, at least for Apple disciples. The latest models with the powerful M3 chip are on the pricey side, but an all-time low price on the 14-inch model today makes it that bit more attainable if you’re looking to make the investment. It’s down to just $1,399 on Amazon right now. 2023 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3, 8GB, 512GB) for $1,399 ($200 off)

The deal is available on the 512GB storage version of the sleek MacBook and only in the Space Gray colorway. Avid Amazon users might realize that this can indicate limited stock. It’s also worth noting that the same $200 markdown is also available on the 1TB variant of the laptop, dropping it from $1,799 to $1,599.

You can give it a look for yourself via the widget above. In a nutshell, it features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, boasts up to 22 hours of battery life, and has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for vivid visuals. You also get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, advanced audio, and comprehensive connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E. The backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID adds to both the user experience and security.

Speaking of limited stock, there’s an even more eye-catching deal on the 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M2 Pro chip right now. The 16-inch laptop is subject to an incredible $500 markdown right now at $1,999.97. But we’re almost reluctant to mention it since, at the time of writing, there was only one device left in stock. You might well have missed it by the time you’re reading, but you can check out the Amazon listing here, just in case.

Comments