Lowest price of 2023 on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Apple iPad Pro deals are few and far between, so any relief on the premium price tags tends to catch our attention. We’ve spotted the base model of the most recent 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to $999.99 right now, thanks to an on-page Amazon coupon. 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999.99 ($99 off)

It may seem like a relatively modest discount, but it’s worth considering the context. The Space Gray colorway of the tablet has only been available at this price once last December, and the silver model has never dipped below four figures. The deal in question is on the Wi-Fi, 128GB model, though there are also deals to be had on the larger storage variants.

2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi) 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi) The 2022 version of the iPad Pro is a powerhouse. The 2022 iPad Pro (in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions) builds on the might of the 2021 models with Apple's improved M2 silicon. It also adds hover support for Apple Pencil, upgrades the connectivity suite, and brings all the new features of iPadOS 16. See price at Amazon Save $99.01

Make no mistake — this luxurious tablet justifies its price tag. With the powerful Apple Silicon M2 chip at its core, the 2022 iPad Pro excels in performance benchmarks, surpassing its predecessor and outperforming many laptops. Navigating the UI is incredibly smooth, and even demanding tasks like gaming and media editing run flawlessly. The battery life is also impressive, with the 12.9-inch model offering 10-10.5 hours of usage on a single charge. The device’s design maintains the sleek and premium look of its predecessor, featuring a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and mini-LED technology, offering vivid colors and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Even the experts at Android Authority can’t deny that this is one of the best tablets you can buy.

Follow the widget above to learn more about this iPad Pro deal. Don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon to get the maximum discount.

