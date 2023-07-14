The 2020 MacBook Air is at a historic low price of $749.99

It’s pretty rare to see anything more than a slight discount on Apple devices, so this massive 25% discount on the 2020 MacBook Air caught our eye. If you get to the deal in time, you can pick up the brand-new laptop for just $749.99. 2020 MacBook Air for $759.99 ($249 off)

The MacBook Air had never previously sold for less than $800 prior to this week’s Prime Day sale, and while the requirement to be a Prime member ended with the event closing, the discount on the device is still running. It may not be the latest generation of the machine, but it’s probably the most affordable MacBook model for anyone looking to get into the Apple ecosystem.

The ultra-slim design and lightweight construction of the MacBook Air ensures portability without compromising on specs. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display and is equipped with the powerful Apple M1 chip for fast and efficient performance. 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD are more than ample for most users, and the device’s 18-hour battery life allows for extended usage. Combined with its impressive security features and macOS operating system, it’s certainly worth a look at this unprecedented deal price.

This MacBook Air deal could end at any time. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

