1Password can now show you the passwords and codes you need at your IRL location

1Password

TL;DR 1Password has introduced a new feature that allows users to link stored items to specific physical locations.

The feature automatically surfaces items like passwords, PINs, and codes when users are near the designated locations.

The feature is now available to all 1Password users on iOS and Android.

As our lives become increasingly digital, password managers have evolved from simple credential vaults to essential tools for managing sensitive information. Now, 1Password is taking this a step further by introducing a new feature that ties stored items to specific physical locations, making it easier to access critical information exactly where and when it’s needed. According to 1Password, this makes it the first password manager in the industry to offer such a capability.

How it works

Users can assign a physical location to any item in their 1Password vault, whether it’s a new entry or an existing one. By editing an item and selecting “Add a location,” users can tie it to a specific place, such as a bank, doctor’s office, or airport. When the user arrives at that location, the item will automatically appear in the “Nearby” section of the 1Password mobile app’s home screen.

To enable the feature, users must first add the “Nearby” section to their home screen through the app’s customization settings. Once activated, the app will prompt users to allow location access. The feature also includes a map view, making it easier to set and visualize the locations of stored items.

For example, users can link their debit card information to their bank’s location for quick access to their ATM PIN or attach health insurance details to their doctor’s office. Similarly, garage door codes or gate access details can be tied to a home address.

1Password emphasizes that the new feature maintains the same privacy and security standards as its other services. The company claims that location data is not stored, shared, or tracked. Location coordinates are processed locally on the user’s device, ensuring that sensitive information never leaves their phone. Additionally, the feature is optional, allowing users to turn it on or off at any time.

For those concerned about workplace privacy, 1Password assures users that employers will not have access to or visibility of their location data, even if the app is used in a professional setting.

Availability The feature is now available to all 1Password users on iOS and Android. Existing users can try it out by updating their app and customizing their home screen. For those new to 1Password, the company is offering a free 14-day trial to explore its suite of features, including the new location-based functionality.

While password managers are traditionally associated with online security, this feature extends their utility to real-world scenarios where remembering security codes and credentials can be just as important. The ability to automatically surface relevant information based on location definitely sounds promising and could reduce the frustration of searching for critical details when they are needed most.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like