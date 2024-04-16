The 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50 drop to best price yet at $79.99

The name might be a bit of a mouthful, but there’s nothing clunky about the sleek 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50. The first open sports earbuds from 1MORE are well-suited to the gym or jogging, and they’re currently at their lowest price to date on Amazon at just $79.99. 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50 for $79.99 ($50 off)

You’ll see the Amazon deal price displayed as $89.99, which would already have been the biggest price drop since the wireless earbuds were released at a $149.99 retail price late last year. But, at the time of writing, there’s a small redeem button below that price which gets you the buds for just $79.99 once you reach the checkout.

The open-ear design of the 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50 keeps you tuned into both your music and your environment, so you won’t miss that car horn as you cross the street. Ear hooks keep the buds stable while you work out, and PurePower Driver technology with a diamond-like-carbon diaphragm enhances audio output by 40% compared to conventional models. The earbuds are equipped with four microphones and an AI-enabled ENC algorithm that reduces background noise by up to 30dB, while directional sound loops minimize leakage. It’s claimed they offer up to 38 hours of playtime with their charging case, support fast charging, and feature an IPX7 waterproof rating.

The buds might be just the motivation you need to rededicate yourself to a fitness plan, so the deal is worth a look. You can learn more by hitting the widget above.

