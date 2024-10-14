Deal: 1minAI takes care of all your AI needs at just $40 for life!

Artificial intelligence is really changing the way we all work, but the market seems to be a bit fragmented. AI tools seem to be specialized, which is forcing us to use multiple services for different purposes. Not only is this inconvenient, but it can get expensive, as many of these services are paid. 1minAI puts all the best AI tools together into a single service, and right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for a mere $39.99! Yes, that is a one-time payment for life. Get a lifetime subscription to 1minAI for a mere $39.99

This offer gets you access to the 1minAI Pro plan. This subscription has some limitations, which we will cover later in this post.

1minAI is special because it could become the only AI service you will ever need. This is because it conglomerates all the main AI tools in existence. These include OpenAI (ChatGPT), Google AI, Midjourney, Meta, Leonardo.AI, stability.ai, Anthropic, MistralAI, and Cohere.

What does this mean? It just means you can use 1minAI for pretty much any AI task you can think of. You can generate text, summarize content, get writing tips, optimize writing, create images, edit pictures, replace photo backgrounds, upscale images, and even get help editing video and audio, among other things. It can really do it all.

Limitations to keep in mind:

Now, let’s move on to what this plan offers. Again, there are some limitations to keep in mind, though they are pretty generous. This is a lifetime subscription to the 1minAI Pro plan.

You’ll get access to 1,000,000 credits per month. According to 1minAI, these monthly credits are enough to generate 805,555 words, create 161 images, remove 24 image backgrounds, generate up to 12 videos, and more.

Additionally, you will get an extra 15,000 credits per day you go into the web app, amounting to a maximum of 450,000 additional credits per month. The web app is accessible from any browser, so it should be easy to get these bonus credits. And if you need more credits, you can also get additional ones by leaving reviews on linked sites or taking advantage of the service’s referral program.

If you need more credits, though, the lifetime subscriptions on the Business and Advanced Business plans are also discounted. You can get them for $59.99 or $99.99, respectively. Just switch your plan selection in the buy page linked above. Make sure to sign up for this deal sooner rather than later. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but it’s a great deal, considering the Pro Plan would otherwise cost $8 a month or $78 per year.

