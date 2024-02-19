Amazon deal slashes $100 off the 10th Gen iPad

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple isn’t known for its generosity when it comes to discounts, so a major price drop on the latest iPad is always going to catch our eye. We spotted that various configurations of the 10th Gen 10.9-inch iPad are at unbeaten deal prices right now, reducing the asking price by as much as 22%. Apple iPad (10th Gen, 256GB, Wi-Fi) for $499 ($100 off)

Three of the four variations of the tablet have the $100 markdown applied. The 64GB and 256GB models of the Wi-Fi version are down to $349 and $499, respectively, while the Wi-Fi and cellular 256GB slate is reduced to $649. It’s the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the device in all three cases.

Apple iPad (10th Gen, 256GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad (10th Gen, 256GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

This generation of the iPad slightly moves away from the traditional iPad look, adopting flat aluminum edges and uniform bezels around its 10.9-inch display. It’s equipped with the A14 Bionic chip and offers up to 10 hours of battery life, which should be more than sufficient for daily usage. A 12MP rear camera and a uniquely positioned 12MP front camera for landscape orientation are handy for video calls and selfies, while the transition to a USB-C port opens up extra options for charging and accessory compatibility. The performance might be the talking point of the iPad, but the range of vibrant colors to choose from is a nice extra touch.

These iPad deals could end at any time, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to the options.

