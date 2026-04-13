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Save 43% on this 100W Anker Prime Charger today!
33 minutes ago
The Anker Prime Charger is currently available for just $39.99, down from $69.99. That’s a significant 43% discount compared to the regular price, making this a great time to grab one.
This compact 100W charger allows you to power up three devices at once with two USB-C and one USB-A port. Each USB-C port provides a full 100W output, so you can quickly charge your 14-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 30 minutes. Plus, its foldable prongs make it perfect for travel, fitting easily into any bag or pocket. The charger is designed to stay securely connected, with thicker prongs and a durable structure that keeps it stable.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores a remarkable 98 out of 100. This score is due to several factors: you’re getting the Anker Prime Charger at $39.99, which is $20.55 below the 90-day average price of $60.54, reflecting a 34% savings. The price just dropped two hours ago, making it an all-time low and enhancing deal freshness.
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