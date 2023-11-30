10 year old calls on Apple to change 'nerd face' emoji

BBC

TL;DR A 10-year-old boy from the UK has petitioned Apple to change its “nerd face” emoji.

The boy says the emoji gives the wrong impression of people wearing glasses, and he finds it offensive.

In a small but moving plea, a 10-year-old boy from Oxfordshire, UK, has called on tech giant Apple to change its “nerd face” emoji. Teddy believes the character gives the wrong impression about people wearing glasses, according to a BBC report.

Himself a specs-wearer, Teddy has suggested a redesigned emoji wearing glasses that doesn’t have the toothy grin. He has expressed his dislike for the prominent front teeth of the current nerd emoji.

“We want to change this. Apple are making it absolutely horrible for people wearing glasses,” the boy told BBC. “It’s making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there’ll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too.”

Teddy calls his version of the emoji “Genius emoji” and hopes Apple will replace the existing nerd icon with the one he drew.

“It’s got thin lenses and thin frames, and then it’s got a little smiley face instead of the horrible rabbit teeth,” he explained. “I like wearing glasses because they make me see a lot better, and they look good and stylish,” he added.

Teddy said if Apple got on board with his idea, he would “feel amazing” and “so excited.” Do you agree with Teddy?

Comments