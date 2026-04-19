This $10 accessory has completely transformed my Pixel 10

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

One of the things I love most about my Pixel 10 Pro is Pixelsnap. Having magnets built into the back, rather than relying on cases, is perfect for how I use my phone. I use the magnets to attach my Pixel to wall mounts, chargers, battery packs, and more.

Recently, I bought something I didn’t expect to like as much as I do, and it’s become my favorite Pixel 10 accessory.

Do you use Qi2 accessories on your phone? 32 votes Yes 59 % No 22 % My phone doesn't support Qi2 19 %

My wife uses PopSockets with her phone, and I was surprised by how much more comfortable my Pixel 10 Pro was to hold when I tried her magnetic PopSocket. I wasn’t a fan of how bulky it was, though. It felt huge in my pocket, and I wasn’t a fan of the look, either. Taking to Amazon to find something that would better fit my needs, I came across the “Magnetic Phone Ring Holder” by Bordsek.

The first thing I love about the ring is that, when folded against the phone, it’s barely thicker than the Pixel’s camera bar. It doesn’t make the phone rock on a desk, nor do I feel it when I have my Pixel in my pocket.

Flipping the ring out, it serves its main purpose well — I can hold my 10 Pro in one hand without worrying about dropping it. The magnetic connection is strong, and the rubberized surface hasn’t scratched my phone even though I often spin the ring to reposition it. Repositioning the ring is something I do regularly, thanks to the other function it provides.

This phone ring is the most convenient phone stand I’ve ever used. I’ve had cases with built-in kickstands, but they’re never adjustable enough, and oftentimes they only hold the phone up in landscape, not portrait. The ring, having two hinges that have no play in them, makes it easy to prop my Pixel up at any angle or orientation I want. I can’t overstate how sturdy these hinges are — even my Z Fold 7, in its dbrand Grip, can be held up, folded or unfolded.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Keeping the phone up in portrait when I’m at my desk listening to music or in landscape when I’m watching YouTube, this ring has replaced the dedicated phone stands I keep around my home. The smaller segment of the ring, the part you put your finger through, is magnetic and weighted enough that it can even hold a phone in position with everything extended.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

I’m spending this week on the southwest coast of the UK, and the ring has come in useful here, too. With the wind disappointingly high, trying to keep my phone steady while taking photos, especially telephoto shots, would have been difficult if I hadn’t been able to stabilize it with the ring. I haven’t had the opportunity to try it yet, but I’m hoping to use it to prop the Pixel 10 Pro up for some long-exposure and astrophotography before I head home from the trip.

For $10, I couldn’t be happier with my purchase, and this is easily my favorite Pixel 10 Pro accessory.

Do you have a favorite phone accessory that you wouldn’t use your phone without? I’d love to hear about it.

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