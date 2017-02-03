In a press conference in New Delhi today, ZTE officially launched its Blade A2 Plus mid-range smartphone in India marking its comeback in the market.

The highlight of the smartphone is its large 500mAh battery capacity. The device runs the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow with their proprietary Mi-Favor skin on top of it. The 5.5-inch display device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor with 4GB RAM and Mali T860 GPU for the graphics.

ZTE has established high-trust and credibility of consumers and clients globally through its path breaking innovation, customization and high-quality services. We are committed to establish ZTE in the Indian market by launching innovative products at disruptive prices to connect with the consumers. – Sachin Batra, CMO, ZTE India Terminal

ZTE Blade A2 Plus Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD | Pixel Density 404ppi | 2.5D curved glass display

Processor: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor | Mali T860 GPU

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 32 GB; expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Rear Camera: 13MP | Dual-tone LED Flash |PDAF

Front Camera: 8MP | LED flash

Battery: 5000mAh with Ultra-fast charging

Dimension: 155 x 76.2 x 9.8mm

Weight: 189g

Priced at ₹11,999 ($178), the ZTE Blade A2 Plus comes in Gold and Silver color variants and will available exclusively from Flipkart starting from February 6. On the specifications sheet, the Blade A2 Plus packs a punch considering its price. What are your thoughts on the smartphone, and the company’s reentry in the Indian market? Tell us in the comments!