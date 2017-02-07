ZTE has already confirmed plans to launch a smartwatch based on Android Wear 2.0 later this year. Today, a new report claims to have the first image of that watch, which it says will be called the ZTE Quartz.

The report and image comes from VentureBeat and noted gadget leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass. The report doesn’t have much more information on the ZTE Quartz, but a recent Bluetooth certification listing for the device confirmed it will have cellular wireless hardware. Previously, Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA, stated in an interview that the watch would support LTE connections, meaning it could be used without the need of a smartphone to make and receive. He also indicated that the company has already lined up a major US wireless carrier to sell the watch, but declined to give that name.

The image does show that the ZTE Quartz will have a circular watch face, and it possibly could have a number of different watch band color options to choose from. Hopefully we will learn more about the smartwatch, including more specific hardware details and pricing, in the very near future.

Meanwhile, rumors claim that tomorrow, February 8, will be the day that Google will officially launch Android Wear 2.0. The company has released a number of preview builds of the OS over the past several months, which include the ability to download and install watch apps without needing a linking smartphone. It also has support for the Google Assistant AI.

Google is also rumored to have partnered up with LG to launch the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches this week as well. Both of the user manuals for the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style devices have already been leaked, as well. The LG Watch Sport is rumored to have a price of $349, while the LG Watch Style will reportedly cost $249.