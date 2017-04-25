It would appear that smartphone owners are fully embracing the “bigger is better” motto when it comes to buying smartphones. Today, ZTE has announced it is now offering a phone with a big 6-inch screen, the Max XL, but for the budget-friendly, no-contract price of just $129.99. The phone is now on sale in the US, via Sprint’s Boost Mobile no-contract subsidiary.

The 6-inch screen on the Max XL is an IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080, and is covered in Gorilla Glass 3 which should offer some solid scratch protection. Inside, the phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, which at the moment is rare when purchasing a new phone. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core processor that has a clock speed of 1.4 GHz. It has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card slot that can accept up to 128 GB of additional storage.

It also has a 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, the ZTE Max XL has a large 3,990 mAh battery, which the company claims will offer up to 26.6 hours of talk time on a single charge.

ZTE says the Max XL is the first smartphone from Boost Mobile that supports Sprint’s HPUE (High Performance User Equipment) technology, along with LTE+ support. That means the Max XL should offer owners increased coverage, along with better coverage indoors, and faster overall network speeds. Sprint began selling HPUE-supported phones just a few weeks ago with the launch of the LG G6, and it’s also available in the recently released Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

What do you think of the ZTE Max XL hardware specs, and do you think the phone offers a good balance of hardware with its low price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!