A ZTE smartphone with the model number C501 has recently been certified by TENAA in China, which means it will likely be announced in the near future. I’m not going to lie, this is one ugly-looking smartphone. Although design is subjective, I find it hard to believe that anyone would say that the C501 is a beautiful device. Just look at it! But who knows, stranger things have happened.

The rugged body does serve a good purpose though. This smartphone can really take a beating and is aimed at industrial workers and others looking for a super durable device. Its specs, on the other hand, are nothing to write home about. It sports a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels and is powered by an unspecified processor clocked at a 1.1 GHz.

See also: The ZTE Axon 7s may be getting a less powerful variant

It has 2 GB of RAM and offers only 16 GB of storage that can be expanded with a micro SD card. You’ll find an 8 MP camera on the back, while the front-facing selfie snapper has an 2 MP sensor. The smartphone will ship with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop and will be available in a few different color combos: green and black, army green and black, army blue and black, yellow and black, and black.

As of now, there’s no word on exactly when the ZTE C501 will be released or what it will officially be called. I’d go with “bag of smashed crabs” but maybe that’s just me. Given the fact that it has already been certified in China, we probably won’t have to wait for long before ZTE announces it. If you feel the need for some other ugly AF phones in your life, take a look at these golden oldies.

What do you think about the design of the smartphone? Do you like what you see? Share your opinion with us down below.