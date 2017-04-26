ZTE has been taking on the prepaid market with affordable handsets for the past few years. The company has a good track record of releasing mid-tier phones with great price tags and a healthy bang for your buck. Want another option? We have one for you!

A reliable source has given us a look at an upcoming Cricket Wireless smartphone – the ZTE Blade X Max. While we don’t have any info on pricing and availability, we did get a full rundown of the specs.

This is a large handset with a 6.0-inch 1080p display. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 2 GB of RAM, up to 32 GB of internal storage (with microSD support up to 64 GB), a 13 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP front shooter. In addition, the Blade X Max will sport a hefty 3,400 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, a USB Type-C port, and will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

This strikes as a great device for the casual user, but whether you should buy it or not will highly depend on the price. While we don’t have any info on the cost, this device is somewhat comparable to the ZTE Grand X Max 2, which currently goes for $149.99 from Cricket Wireless.

As always, these are rumors and speculation, so take it all with a grain of salt. It might be worth keeping an eye on this one if you are looking for a good phone to use on Cricket, though.

