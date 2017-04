ZTE has been taking on the prepaid market with affordable handsets for the past few years. The company has a good track record of releasing mid-tier phones with great price tags and a healthy bang for your buck. Want another option? We have one for you!

A reliable source has given us a look at an upcoming Cricket Wireless smartphone – the ZTE Blade X Max. While we don’t have any info on pricing and availability, we did get a full rundown of the specs.

This is a large handset with a 6.0-inch 1080p display. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 2 GB of RAM, up to 32 GB of internal storage (with microSD support up to 64 GB), a 13 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP front shooter. In addition, the Blade X Max will sport a hefty 3,400 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, a USB Type-C port, and will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

This strikes as a great device for the casual user, but whether you should buy it or not will highly depend on the price.¬†While we don’t have any info on the cost, this device is somewhat comparable to the ZTE Grand X Max 2, which currently goes for $149.99 from Cricket Wireless.

As always, these are rumors and speculation, so take it all with a grain of salt. It might be worth keeping an eye on this one if you are looking for a good phone to use on Cricket, though.