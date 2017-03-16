The ZTE Axon 7 has become one of the first smartphones to receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat outside of the Google-branded devices. ZTE announced the update rollout via its US blog and detailed the improvements you can expect to find in the new software.

ZTE says that it has updated and optimized the Axon 7’s Daydream VR capabilities — though in what manner isn’t specified — and delivered Google’s gender-equal emojis, while Axon 7 owners on T-Mobile can now send and receive calls and text messages over Wi-Fi. Further, the upgrade includes Google’s security patches for February as well as other “miscellaneous” updates and improvements.

It’s not a huge and impactful list of changes, but bear in mind that the Axon 7 was updated to Android Nougat from Android Marshmallow little over a month ago. Though that update was slightly late on its January deadline, ZTE has worked fast to produce this new build so soon after.

Meanwhile, OnePlus also recently announced that it is rolling out Android 7.1.1 to its latest flagships.

ZTE says you can visit your Axon 7’s Settings > System Update page to download the new software, but it might take a few days to appear. Read our full ZTE Axon 7 review at the link.