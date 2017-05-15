When we reviewed YouTube TV a little over a month ago, we felt its design and ease-of-use helped it stand apart from the competition. However, much like any other live TV service, Google will live and die not just by the number of eyeballs that gravitate toward it, but also the available channels available once those eyeballs are there. That is why we are glad to report that YouTube TV now includes seven more cable networks in the base plan.

The biggest additions to YouTube TV’s basic $35 package include AMC and BBC America, so folks can now watch The Walking Dead and Orphan Black while commuting. Other additions include Sundance TV, We TV, and IFC, the latter of which is owned by AMC. Spanish-speakers are not left in the dust – NBC Universal increased its offerings on YouTube TV by adding Telemundo and Universo.

The newest additions push the number of available channels for YouTube TV’s basic package to 46, though Showtime and Fox Soccer Plus continue to be $11 and $15 add-ons, respectively. The basic package also includes YouTube Red Originals.

The added channels should only bolster YouTube TV’s chances in the market, but could tempt more folks into forking the $35 a month for Google’s live TV service. YouTube TV has plenty going for it, such as its simplicity, no content limit on what you record, and the ability to “pause” live TV. However, its limited availability, 720p as the maximum resolution, and the inclusion of ads do hurt the service a bit.

YouTube TV users should start seeing the new channels relatively soon.