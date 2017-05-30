Android fans of the YouTube app will soon notice that the main navigation bar will be moved from the top to the bottom of the app. This is part of the latest update to the YouTube app, which began rolling out today in the Google Play Store.

In a post on its product forums, Google stated that this new update for Android will make the YouTube experience more consistent across its mobile platforms (the new UI is already available on the iOS app). The navigation bar on the bottom now shows the Home, Trending, Subscriptions, and Library options. By the way, the Library section has now been separated from the previous Account option, which can now be accessed on the top bar of the app in the profile icon, along with Settings. Any videos you have uploaded or purchased are in the Library section, while also including your YouTube watch history and playlists.

The bottom navigation bar should be available on all YouTube app pages, with the exception of when you actually watch videos. Google adds that the YouTube Android app will also remember where you left off on each tab, which should make it easier to navigate the sea of videos when you go back to, say, the Home section.

Keep in mind this update has just started to roll out for the YouTube app, so it may take a few days for it to reach your device. If you already have this new design, what are your impressions of the new nav bar on the bottom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!