I think the YotaPhone 2 was unfortunate. Its rear E-ink screen was innovative and useful, but production issues kind of stopped it really catching on (though it being both a bit weird and expensive probably didn’t help either).

This recent news goes some way to explaining why it might have left a bad taste in some people’s mouths, though: the YotoPhone 2 is now, finally, receiving Android Nougat.

I mean Android Marshmallow.

Having been launched in February 2014 with Android 4.4.3 KitKat, the YotaPhone 2 was updated to Lollipop around May, 2015. Almost two years later, Marshmallow is on its way.

Yota made the announcement via its official channel, though it didn’t divulge what was included in the update. You should expect features like Doze mode, Google Now on Tap, and the “new” app drawer, however.

Head to your settings > about phone > system update to see if your handset is ready for the update.

Meanwhile, Yota may have also teased the release of the YotaPhone 3. The official YotaPhone website has been updated with an image of what looks like a front and back shot of a new handset, available for pre-order in the summer (note the slightly strange text in the image above is the result of Google Translate, the original is in Russian).

In September 2015, it emerged that Yota had partnered with Chinese company ZTE to bring new smartphones to the market. The first of these was speculated to arrive in Q1, 2016, however, nothing arrived and the companies remained silent on future YotaPhones. Now, it seems one is due, and if the side-by-side smartphone in the image is any indication, it’s going to be another dual-sided device.

I think there’s still a lot to be explored with E-ink screens so here’s hoping the new handset features some more interesting ways to use it. I guess it’s too much to hope for that it’ll launch with Nougat though.

What are your thoughts on the prospect of the YotaPhone 3? Let us know in the comments.