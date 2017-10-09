Xposed Framework‘s lead developer, rovo89, said back in January that development on the tool was in progress but that it could take hundreds of hours more to complete. After committing to it in his spare time, and receiving a bit of help along the way, the new version has now been released.

The news arrives via XDA Developers, which noted that both Xposed Framework and the Xposed Installer have been upgraded with support for Android 7.0 and Android 7.1.1. This means that, if you have a rooted device, you can simply install the Framework Installer app to get Xposed running on your handset.

Xposed Framework is a free tool which lets Android users customize certain aspects of their OS without having to install another ROM. It makes use of self-contained software “modules” to achieve these alterations, allowing for things like general UI tweaks (using something like GravityBox), and extras for specific apps (like with Snapprefs for Snapchat).

Editor's Pick 15 best root apps for Android It's true that rooting your device has become far less essential these days than the days of old but there are still plenty of reasons to root your device. It adds functionality that unrooted devices …

While this is good news for those running Android Nougat, you’re probably aware that we now have an even newer Android version available: Android Oreo. Can we expect support for that in the future?

“I have already started work on Android 8.0,” said rovo89, as quoted by XDA Developers. “I’m really confident that I’ll be much faster this time. Android 8.1 shouldn’t be much different, so I expect not much additional work for it.”

For all the resources and install instructions, head over to XDA Developers here.