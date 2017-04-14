As we get closer to Xiaomi’s press event on April 19 in China, the company has posted more official teasers for its upcoming Mi 6 smartphone. At the same time, more unofficial leaks that reportedly show off the phone have been posted on sits like Slashleaks and MyDrivers.

The reported render leaks seem to be in line with previous images that have been posted of the Mi 6, and the MyDrivers render also seems to show the dual camera setup that’s expected for the phone. Meanwhile, the official Xiaomi teaser site for the Mi 6 has posted up a new video which seems to confirm the phone will have a body design curved at four sides. This follows the first such teaser which also hints at a dual camera setup in the rear.

There’s also word that an Mi 6 was benchmarked on the Geekbench site, but keep in mind these kinds of results can easily be faked.

With the official press event scheduled to be held in less than five days, it won’t be long before we get all the information about Xiaomi’s next big flagship device. In the meantime, the company still has two slots open on its teaser site, which means we should prepare for more hints about the phone before April 19 arrives.

If you want to learn more about the Mi 6, and its possible larger brother the Mi 6 Plus, you can check out our current rumor roundup post for all the (unconfirmed) info.