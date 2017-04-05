In 2015, Xiaomi announced the Mi Pad 2. Today, the company quietly took the wraps off its successor, which offers more or less the same design but with improved specs.

The Mi Pad 3 sports a 7.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536 pixels. It comes equipped with a few different features including a black and white mode, which comes in handy when reading e-books, and an eye protection mode that reduces the amount of blue light emitted by the screen.

Under the hood, you’ll find the MediaTek MT8176 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB of memory available for your apps, videos, and other data, which unfortunately can’t be expanded due to the lack of a microSD slot. The tablet features a metal body that comes in a Champagne Gold color option and houses a 6,600 mAh battery.

The Mi Pad 3 also comes equipped with a 13 MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture, which probably won’t be used that often as the majority of people (thankfully) prefer taking images with their smartphone. It runs Android Marshmallow with Xiaomi’s MIUI8 skin on top.

As with all of the company’s devices, the Mi Pad 3 offers a great price-performance ratio. It will be available starting tomorrow, April 6, in China for CNY 1,499, which is around $220. You’ll be able to get it from Xiaomi’s website, JD.com, and Suning.