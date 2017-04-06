After making its way to Vietnam on March 22, Xiaomi is now ready to launch its Mi MIX concept phone on Samsung and LG’s turf — South Korea.

According to The Korea Herald, Mi MIX pre-orders have already opened with retailer G-Mobi and will start shipping on April 28. The device will arrive with 256 GB of storage for a price tag of 799,000 KRW, which is around $700 dollars.

The Mi MIX launched last October and was much-talked about thanks to its 6.4-inch bezel-less display. Since then, a few more Android handsets have been released with a similar style, including the LG G6, and soon, the Samsung Galaxy S8.

See also: Xiaomi CEO: We’re back to healthy growth, betting big on India

Xiaomi has picked a tough battle taking on those fresh, flagship handsets on their home soil with its 2016 concept phone, but it seems to be part of a broader business plan. An official from G-Mobi Korea told The Korea Herald: “We plan to introduce various Xiaomi products in the South Korean market down the road.”

To find out what we thought of the Mi MIX, check out our full review here. And, as we’ve said previously, don’t hold out for the Mi MIX in the US — Xiaomi is still isn’t ready for the North American market.