Xiaomi has just announced availability of the near bezel-less Mi MIX in the UAE along with the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A. Considering how eager most folks are to get their hands on the Mi MIX though, we reached out to see if this was the first part of a broader global rollout and were told that “yes, Mi MIX will be making its way to other markets.”

Xiaomi isn’t yet saying what those markets will be, and unfortunately we won’t be getting any further details from MWC as the company will not be in attendance, but it’s an encouraging sign for anyone hoping to experience the bold, slippery and very beautiful future the Mi MIX represents. We’ll be sure to bring you the latest as new markets are announced.

Back to today’s happenings though, it was just announced that the Mi MIX, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A will be available sometime in March across the UAE through e-commerce and retail outlets (Etisalat and Carrefour) in partnership with TASK FZCO.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX price will be AED 2,999, the Redmi Note 4 will cost AED 659 and the Redmi 4A will set you back AED 389. The devices are also heading to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Xiaomi has already confirmed it has begun work on the Mi MIX 2.