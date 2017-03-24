Rumors and leaks for the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 continue to hit the internet. The latest such leak claims to show a render of the smartphone’s front and back, and it indicates it may have a dual camera setup.

The render, posted on the Chinese Weibo social network, would seem to confirm that the Mi 6 will also have two rear cameras. Some of the previous rumors about the phone claim that the dual camera setup would be reserved for the higher end Mi 6 Plus variant. That phone has been previously rumored to have two rear camera sensors, one with 12 MP and the other with 20 MP.

Other rumors claim the Mi 6, the successor to the highly successful Xiaomi Mi 5, will be sold in three versions. One will reportedly have 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage for 1999 yuan ($290), one will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for 2299 yuan ($333), and finally one will reportedly have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 699 yuan ($390).

The Mi 6 Plus is rumored to be sold with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage for 2599 yuan ($377), 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage for 2999 yuan ($435), and one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 3499 yuan ($507).

Xiaomi is expected to announced both the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus at a press event in China on April 11. Keep in mind that none of the previous or current rumors and leaks about the phones have been confirmed by the company, so take all of them with a grain of salt at this point.