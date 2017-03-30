In this post, which will be updated regularly, we take a closer look at the latest rumors surrounding the Xiaomi Mi 6’s specs, features, price, and availability. Check back soon!

Business has been good for Xiaomi in certain markets around the world. The company is doing well in its native China as well as in India. The reason for this success is simple. The company’s smartphones offer a great price-to-performance ratio, which is important if you want to succeed in markets where consumers are a bit more price sensitive.

One of the devices that received a lot of attention last year was the Xiaomi Mi 5. Xiaomi’s flagship offers high-end specs, a great design, and an affordable price tag. The Chinese manufacturer will soon announce its successor, the Mi 6, along with the Mi 6 Plus for those of you who prefer bigger smartphones.

If you want to know more about these two devices, you’ve come to the right place. We have gathered all the latest rumors in one place including the Xiaomi Mi 6 release date, the specifications as well as the price of the Mi 6 its rumored and Mi 6 Plus companion. You’ll find all this information, and more, down below.

Just please keep in mind that these are all just rumors for now, as Xiaomi hasn’t shared any specific info regarding its upcoming flagship devices yet. All the details will be revealed when the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus get officially announced, which looks to be just around the corner.

Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus: Release date

The Xiaomi Mi 5 was announced at Mobile World Congress in 2016, which is why a lot of people expected that the company would take the wraps off the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus at this year’s MWC in Barcelona. That, of course, did not happen. The company surprised everyone with an announcement made in January that it won’t be attending MWC 2017. This made it clear that the upcoming flagship devices won’t see the light of day in sunny Spain and will be revealed at a later date.

Thankfully, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer to see the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus. The latest rumors claim that both devices will be announced in April. The exact time is not official yet, as Xiaomi hasn’t revealed when the press event will take place, but two dates have been popping up. If the reports are correct, the smartphones will officially be announced either on April 11 or April 16.

However, there’s still a chance that Xiaomi will push back the reveal date to May. The reason for this is that Samsung has a window of exclusivity on the Snapdragon 835 for the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, which is the chipset that is rumored to power Xiaomi’s upcoming devices.

But even if the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus do get announced in April, they probably won’t go on sale right away. Samsung’s flagships are scheduled to hit the market in mid-April. This means the best-case scenario is that the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus will go on sale sometime in May.

Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus: Specs

We have a good idea of what the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus spec sheet will offer, thanks to a rundown that was posted online by Slashleaks. It basically tells us almost everything about the two devices, although we’re still not positive that the info is 100 percent accurate.

Let’s start with the processor, a subject already discussed briefly in the release date section above. We initially expected that the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus would be powered by the Snapdragon 821, assuming that Xiaomi couldn’t get its hands on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset due to supply shortages. It now looks like things have changed, as both devices will apparently feature the Snapdragon 835 processor.

This is probably one of the reasons why Xiaomi didn’t announce the smartphones at MWC. The company wanted to wait until the latest chipset from Qualcomm became available before it starts mass producing the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus.

The smaller of the two devices, the Mi 6, is rumored to feature a 5.15-inch display with Full HD resolution. It will come with 4 or 6 GB or RAM and offer three storage options: 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB. You’ll find a 19 MP camera on the back with Sony’s IMX400 sensor and an 8 MP selfie snapper on the front. The smartphone will also sport a 3,200 mAh non-removable battery, dual-SIM support, and a fingerprint scanner. It will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s MIUI 8 user interface on top.

Those of you looking for a bigger smartphone might be more interested in the Mi 6 Plus. The device is rumored to come with a 5.7-inch 1080p screen and will be available in two storage options. You’ll be able to get your hands on a model with either 64 or 128 GB of space. Both of them will have 6 GB of RAM. The device will also appeal to those who love taking pictures. The phablet should sport a rear dual-camera setup with one of the cameras — or maybe even both — featuring a 12 MP Sony IMX362 sensor. Meanwhile, you’ll find an 8 MP selfie snapper on the front

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus obviously comes with a bigger 4,500 mAh battery, also has dual-SIM capabilities, and strangely runs a newer version of Android than the Mi 6. According to the specification spreadsheet, it will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat on board, which is kind of weird considering that both devices should be announced at the same time.

It is also worth mentioning that this specification spreadsheet might not tell the whole story. We have heard other rumors claiming that the Mi 6 Plus would also be available in two additional variants — one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and a premium version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of space. The latter might also feature a dual-curved display, like the one found on the Galaxy S7 Edge. We could also see a curved screen on the most powerful version of the Mi 6. Everything is possible at this point, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus: Design

At the beginning of January, the first pictures claiming to show the Xiaomi Mi 6 have appeared online on MyDrivers.com. The device in the image looks quite different than the Mi 5 — especially the back — which is why it was initially believed that Xiaomi would opt for a different design language this year.

But more images and renders have leaked since then and they tell us a different story. It appears that the upcoming smartphones won’t be that much different in terms of design when compared with the Mi 5. We can see that by taking a closer look at two renders of one of the devices, which were posted on Weibo. Aside from the dual-camera setup, it looks more or less the same as its predecessor. It has a home button on the front, small bezels on the sides of the screen, and a curved back that should make the device sit better in the hand.

We have then come across two additional photos that give us an even better and more realistic look at the upcoming smartphones. Based on the leaked specification spreadsheet, we assume that the device shown below is the Mi 6 Plus, as it features two cameras on the back. Just like the Mi 5, it sports a glass back, which contradicts some rumors claiming that Xiaomi might opt for a metal design this year. However, there is a chance that the Chinese manufacturer will announce a ceramic edition of one or maybe even both smartphones, as it did in 2016 with the Mi 5 (Pro version).

To sum up, don’t expect any big changes in terms of design from the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus. The majority of images that have leaked in the recent past show that the upcoming smartphones will offer a design we are already familiar with. This can either be a good or a bad thing, depending on how much you like the way the Mi 5 looks.

Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus: Price

Pricing details of the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus have recently leaked online, confirming what we already suspected. Both devices will offer a great price-performance ratio.

As reported by GizChina, the cheapest version of the Mi 6, which will feature 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, will retail for 1,999 yuan (around $290/€275). The model offering the same amount of RAM and 64 GB of space for your apps, games, and other data will set you back 2,299 yuan (around $335/€310). If you’re a power user, the third variant of the smartphone might be more suitable for you, offering 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. To get it, you’ll have to fork out 2,699 yuan (around $390/€365).

Meanwhile, the Mi 6 Plus price will start at 2,599 yuan (around $375/€350) for the base model — 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The 6 GB/128 GB version will cost you 2,999 yuan (around $435/€405), while the most premium variant of the handset with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of space will be available for 3,499 yuan (around $510/€470).

Before you get too excited, let me just point out a few additional details regarding the prices. Although not confirmed, the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus probably won’t be available in the US or Europe. This means that if you want to get either of the two devices, you’ll have to buy them from retailers like GearBest and others at a slightly higher price. Depending on where you live, you also might have to pay import taxes and fees, as the device will be shipped from China.

The final price for consumers living in certain Western markets might not be quite as affordable as it initially appears. Just make sure you keep this in mind if you’re thinking of buying the Mi 6 or its bigger brother once they become available.

These are all the rumors regarding the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus features, specs and release date that we’ve come across so far. We’ll update this page as soon as we hear more.

Meanwhile, let us know what you think about Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphones. Would you consider getting either of the two devices over the LG G6 or Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus? Let us know in the comment section below.

