In a press conference in New Delhi earlier today, Xiaomi finally launched the Mi MIX 2 smartphone in India. The last flagship device that Xiaomi launched in India was the Mi 5 in April last year and it has been a while, although the company has found great success in budget and mid-range smartphones in the country.

The highlight of the Mi MIX 2 is its full screen display – the 5.99-inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio that almost entirely fills up the front of the device.

With Mi MIX, we gave everyone a glimpse of what the phone of the future would look like. Mi MIX 2 has evolved from a conceptual design into a user-friendly phone catered to a wider consumer audience while retaining the wow factor. We are so proud to have brought Mi MIX 2 for our fans in India within a month of our global launch, and I am sure everyone will love how immersive the experience is.

– Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi & Managing Director, Xiaomi India

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications

  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat with MIUI 8
  • Display: 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) | 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Processor: 64-bit octa-core (max 2.45GHz) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP sensor | f/2.0 aperture | 4-axis OIS | 1.25 μm | PDAF
  • Front Camera: 5 MP sensor | 1080p video
  • Battery: 3,400 mAh | QuickCharge 3.0
  • Dimensions: 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm
  • Weight: 185 g

In India, Xiaomi has launched only one memory variant – the 6GB + 128GB version. Priced at ₹35,999 ($552), the Mi MIX 2 will go on sale across Mi.com, Flipkart, all Mi Home stores, Mi Preferred Partner stores, and Large Format Retail Partners during the first week of November. However, there will be a special preview sale on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 noon on October 17.

While the original Mi MIX had a limited release, and never made it to India, the Mi MIX 2 arrives in the country within a month of its global launch. What do you think of this new flagship smartphone, and would you like to pick one up? Tell us in the comments.

