Xiaomi has announced a new pair of over-ear headphones in India. The Mi Headphones Comfort sport a minimalistic design with dirt and tangle-resistant cable.

According to the company, the closed-back design of the headphones seal music and eliminate sound leakage allowing for an immersive audio experience. The headphones boast of a lightweight and seamless design with plush, soft PU ear cups that provide a good seal for noise isolation. The Mi Headphones Comfort offer intuitive ear cup control with a unique interface on the left ear cup to answer calls or control your music without pulling out the phone from your pocket.

Launching Mi Headphones Comfort: beautiful, great sound & super comfortable. Only ₹ 2,999 😀 Buy from https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ starting tomm. pic.twitter.com/K0iD203Nkj — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 17, 2017

At ₹2,999 ($47), the Mi Headphones Comfort aim to offer a snug and comfortable fit with a superior sound performance. What are your thoughts about this new pair from Xiaomi? It will be available on mi.com starting tomorrow afternoon; only in white color, that is.