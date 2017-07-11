The media invite that has just landed in our inbox and our sources confirm that Xiaomi will launch the Mi Max 2 in India on July 18. The Mi Max 2 was unveiled in China in May, and the 6.44-inch phablet is successor to last year’s Mi Max.

The ‘Max’ is clearly the keyword for the device as it sports a big 6.44-inch HD display and a whopping 5,300 mAh battery. With dimensions of 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm, it’s a really big phone and makes no qualms about it.

Powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset with 4 GB of RAM, the device packs in 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, although I’m not sure both variants would land up in India. There’s a 12 MP Sony IMX386 camera sensor with phase detection autofocus at the back and a 5 MP camera with an 85-degree wide-angle lens up front.

In all likelihood, the Mi Max 2 will run MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat and in that case, it will be the first Xiaomi phone in India to be launched with Android N out of the box.

In China, the 64 GB variant of the Mi Max 2 is priced at ¥1,699 (around $245) and the 128 GB version is priced at ¥1,999 (around $290). What are your thoughts on the new Mi Max 2 so far? Let us know in the comments.