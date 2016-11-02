UK-based Wileyfox has just introduced two new smartphones that offer high-end hardware specs for a small price, the Wileyfox Swift 2 and Swift 2 Plus. You can now grab the Cyanogen-based Swift 2 for £159 and Swift 2 Plus for £180.

Both of the new phones have a 5-inch 720p display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 1.4GHz, along with a 2700mAh battery and support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 tech with its USB-C port. The Wileyfox Swift 2 has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of on-board storage, along with a 13MP rear camera. The Swift 2 Plus boosts the memory up to 3GB, along with 32GB of storage and a 16MP rear camera. Both have an 8MP front-facing camera.

The phones have Cyanogen 13.1 out of the box, which is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Engadget reports that Wileyfox plans to offer regular software updates to both phones, including to Android 7.0 Nougat. Both models sport all-aluminium bodies and also include a fingerprint reader and NFC chip with support for Android Pay. Wileyfox will offer the new Swift 2 and Swift 2 Plus phones in Midnight, Gold and Rose colors.

