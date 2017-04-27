If you really want to get a smartwatch that looks like the Apple Watch, but don’t want to spend $269 to get the lowest priced model, you can try to snag the newly announced clone, the WeLoop Hey S3. It’s priced at just 539 Yuan. or $78, which is almost an impulse buy price. The bad news? It’s only available in China.

WeLoop is a company that is launching the watch as part of the MIJIA crowdfunding platform, which happens to be run by Xiaomi. The Hey S3 has a 1.28-inch display and is very light, weighing just 38g. The company claims it will have a battery life that will last up to 30 days, although we suspect that may not be the case in real-world situations.

The watch can connect to an Android smartphone, via an app and its Bluetooth 4.2 hardware. The WeLoop Hey S3 looks like it is targeting the fitness audience, with support for GPS and GLONASS binary positioning. The watch will be able to record stats such as mileage, speed and the heart rate of the owner if he or she runs or rides a bike. Swimmers can also use it for training, as the watch can handle being put in up to 50 meters of water.

Of course, the biggest attraction for many people might be that this device looks almost identical to the Apple Watch. If you want to own that kind of product for a fraction of the Apple Watch’s price, and if you live in China, you can purchase the WeLoop Hey S3 right now at Xiaomi’s crowdfunding site, Mi Home.