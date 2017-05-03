Navigation app Waze has added a number of celebrity voices in the past few years to give you directions on your journeys. From Jeremy Clarkson, to Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Morgan Freeman, Waze is now home to a host of well-known talkers. Yesterday, Waze announced the latest celebrity narrator to hit the app: Mr T.

Waze made the announcement in a blog post, stating: “Thanks to FUZE, the newest voice of Waze is gold chain rocking, mohawk icon, Mr. T. And, Wazers: being directed by Mr. T isn’t just entertaining, it’s what your drive needs. In fact, we pity the fool that doesn’t update their Waze Voice.”

To assign Mr T as your navigator, go to into the Waze app, swipe left or tap the search button to access “Settings” (the cog icon), tap “Voice Directions,” and then scroll down to find “English (US) – Mr T.” (Note that this won’t appear unless you’re in the US or Canada).

Download the latest version of Waze at the link below, and let us know your favorite Waze voice pack in the comments.