After two months of beta testing, Waze for Android Auto is officially here, and it’s everything we love about the mobile app and more.

It’s been a long wait: beta invites for Waze for Android Auto were sent out all the way back in April, and it wasn’t until early June that beta testers received the actual rollout. Now, after two months of private beta testing, it looks the app is finally ready for everyone. Starting today, provided that you have a compatible vehicle, you can download and use the Google-owned navigation app right on your infotainment screen.

If you have Waze on your mobile device, make sure that it is the latest version. If you’ve updated the app, the process is quite straightforward: simply connect your phone to your Android Auto-compatible car, and you should be able to launch it right on your in-car display. Just like its mobile app, Waze for Android Auto gives you updates on accidents, delays, police sightings, and hazard reporting based on other drivers’ feedback. Google Maps is the default navigation app on Android Auto vehicles, but if you prefer Waze, you can set that as your default app by long pressing the navigation icon.

As one might come to expect, Waze also supports voice commands, meaning that you can activate the voice control button inside your vehicle to ask for directions. Similar to Google Maps, you can save home and work addresses as well as other frequently visited places, so you can always say, “Take me home” or “Take me to work” – makes life a bit easier. You can install the latest version of Waze from the Play Store by clicking the button below:

Have you tried Waze for Android Auto yet? Which is your favorite navigation app? Let us know by leaving a comment below!