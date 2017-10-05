Walmart is going all in with promoting both the original Google Home and the newly revealed Google Home Mini. Indeed, the retailer now has an interesting offer for people who buy one of the connected speakers. Those buyers will be able to get $25 off their next Walmart order if they link their account with Google Express.

For those of you unfamiliar with Google Express, it basically offers same-day or next-day shipping of products in the US. Google Express has over 30 retail partners, including Walmart, and is considered a competitor to Amazon Prime, with the main advantage being that Google Express does not have a subscription fee.

If you buy a Google Home or Google Home Mini from Walmart and activate it between October 4, 2o17 and January 15, 2018, you will automatically be issued the $25 coupon after after linking the Google Express account to Walmart.com. There’s a limit of two coupons per household, so if you buy three Google Home Minis you are only supposed to get two of the coupons, which will expire after January 31, 2018. They also must be used via Google Express. Walmart previously added support for purchasing items from the retailer via Google Home a couple of months ago.

This new promotion comes on the same week that Google started a new TV campaign to promote Google Express, so this offer from Walmart is definitely not a coincidence. Will you be more inclined to use Google Express with this Walmart-Google Home promotion? Let us know what you think in the comments!