The slow roll out of Android 7.0 Nougat updates to older smartphones continues. Late today, word got out that the Motorola Droid Turbo 2, which launched in the fall of 2015, is finally getting that update from its exclusive carrier, Verizon Wireless.

See also: Android 7.1.2 Nougat is official

Officially, the software version number for the Nougat update is “25.11.10.kinzie_verizon.verizon.en.US”. Besides all of the new features that come with this OS update, such as multi-window mode, bundled notifications and lots of new emojis, the Droid Turbo 2 can also get the December 2016 Android security patches with this download.

While we don’t know how large the download file size is for this update, we would assume it’s going to be a pretty big one, so you will likely need a WiFi connection to grab it. Be aware this Nougat update has just started for the Droid Turbo 2 so it might take a few days for it to reach your specific device.

Just a reminder: The Motorola Droid Turbo 2 has a 5.4-inch screen that supports the company’s Shattershield technology, making it shatterproof. Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM. The phone was launched with two models, one with 32GB of onboard storage and one with 64GB of storage space. It also has a 21MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera and a 3760mAh battery.